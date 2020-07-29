Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avnet were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 667,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,744,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Avnet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,588,000 after purchasing an additional 214,946 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Avnet by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 249,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $2,746,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVT opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. Avnet has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $46.41.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

In other Avnet news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

