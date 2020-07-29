AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXTI. TheStreet raised shares of AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.90 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.50 million, a PE ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,431 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 2,971.4% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 41.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 697,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 202,783 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AXT by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 608,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AXT by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

