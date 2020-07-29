B. Riley Increases Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target to $8.00

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 99.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $4.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,367,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,959.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 367.6% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,331,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 175,920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth $1,793,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 52.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 126,930 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.