Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. On average, analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.41 and a beta of 1.60. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.18.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.