Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,065 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,014,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 1,222,760 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,530,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,984,000 after buying an additional 990,150 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,549,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 526,968 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

