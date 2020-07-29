Bank of America Increases NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $40.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s previous close.

NRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG opened at $33.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. NRG Energy has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NRG Energy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 548,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 96,737 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in NRG Energy by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 114,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.