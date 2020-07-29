Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 41.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 42.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

