Bank of Stockton Buys Shares of 1,132 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,932.22.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,858.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,297.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,523.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.35, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.