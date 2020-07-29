Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 167 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Itron were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 2,944.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Itron during the second quarter worth $42,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Itron by 331.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Itron by 39.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

ITRI stock opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $31,565.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,688.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $25,241.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $362,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,744 shares of company stock worth $380,807 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

