Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $118,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $5,263,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CF Industries by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in CF Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

