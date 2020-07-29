Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 309.1% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $31.67.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -16.2 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.