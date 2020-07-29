Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,158 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PVH were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in PVH by 259.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in PVH by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PVH opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

