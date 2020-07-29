Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 61.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

