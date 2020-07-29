Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,816 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.3% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,643.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.19.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.