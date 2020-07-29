Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 208 ($2.56) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Investec raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 152.29 ($1.87).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 111.86 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.84. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.37).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

