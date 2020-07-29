Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered BHP Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,450 ($17.84) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.00) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($19.44) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,680 ($20.67)) on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,755.67 ($21.61).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 1,719.60 ($21.16) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,680.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,523.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 16.29 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of £1,585 ($1,950.53).

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

