Barnett & Company Inc. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.19.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,643.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.