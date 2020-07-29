Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Benefitfocus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of BNFT opened at $10.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $335.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 43.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,987,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after buying an additional 903,693 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 48.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,649,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after buying an additional 535,330 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 507,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 303,913 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 56.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 499,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 179,156 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 45.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 453,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 141,200 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

