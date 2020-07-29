Benin Management CORP Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benin Management CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.7% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,888,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,643.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.19.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

