Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.42

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.42 and traded as low as $4.00. Beowulf Mining shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 431,828 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 million and a P/E ratio of -22.75.

Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Beowulf Mining Company Profile (LON:BEM)

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource properties primarily in Sweden and Finland. It explores for iron ore, graphite, lead, zinc, copper, silver, diamond, and other mineral properties. The company focuses on the Kallak magnetite iron ore project located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden.

