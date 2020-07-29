Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €105.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €105.00 ($117.98) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($102.70) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €96.95 ($108.93).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER stock opened at €96.76 ($108.72) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €38.59 ($43.36) and a 1-year high of €106.20 ($119.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €92.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.