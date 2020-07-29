Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $100.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra downgraded Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beyond Meat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $6,566,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $32,306,260.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,006,205.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,922 shares of company stock worth $35,705,520 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 326.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 700.0% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $125.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -783.94 and a beta of 3.01. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $233.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.08.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

