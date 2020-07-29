BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 51.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $64.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 2.12. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

