BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

