Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.50

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.50 and traded as low as $6.80. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 67,090 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $150.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.50.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

