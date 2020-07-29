Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,238. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

BSX opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

