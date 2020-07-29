Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.11. Duluth posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.27 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Duluth from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Duluth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. Duluth has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $12.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 8.0% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 46,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 39,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 18.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Duluth by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.