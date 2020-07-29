Brokerages Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.21. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. B. Riley lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $68.28 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $73.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $547,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,507 in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 545.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.