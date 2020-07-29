Brokerages Set Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) PT at $73.50

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.50.

LOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Itau BBA Securities cut Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOB opened at $15.80 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

