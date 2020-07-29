Brokerages Set Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Target Price at $4.31

Shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.31.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Friday, July 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,236,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SUP opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.68 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

