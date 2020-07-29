Busey Wealth Management Purchases 22,491 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,934 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.5% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $78,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,532.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.