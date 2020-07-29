CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 262.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of CAI International worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CAI International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CAI International by 20.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CAI International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CAI International by 33.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CAI International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $299.25 million, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. CAI International Inc has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $29.57.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $105.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. CAI International had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 9.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAI International Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CAI International from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

