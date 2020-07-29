Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.24

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.24 and traded as high as $7.97. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 141,340 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.