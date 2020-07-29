Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €13.80 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been given a €13.80 ($15.51) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.80 ($16.63) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrefour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.45 ($18.48).

CA stock opened at €13.62 ($15.30) on Wednesday. Carrefour has a twelve month low of €16.31 ($18.33) and a twelve month high of €23.68 ($26.61). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.33.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

