Carrefour (EPA:CA) PT Set at €17.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.80 ($15.51) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €19.00 ($21.35) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.45 ($18.48).

Shares of EPA:CA opened at €13.62 ($15.30) on Wednesday. Carrefour has a 12-month low of €16.31 ($18.33) and a 12-month high of €23.68 ($26.61). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.33.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

