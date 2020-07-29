Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) PT Raised to $100.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

CRI opened at $87.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.12. Carter’s has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.12 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

