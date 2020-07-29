Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,720,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 57.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 1.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 572,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

CX opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cemex SAB de CV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.14.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

