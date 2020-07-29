Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647,246 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Centene worth $28,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in Centene by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $96,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,983 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,261. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.40. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

