CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC cut CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CENTRICA PLC/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

CPYYY opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

About CENTRICA PLC/S

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

