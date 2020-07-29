Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $60.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. On average, analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.