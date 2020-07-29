Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHEF. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $12.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 2.00. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $375.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

