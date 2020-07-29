Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.24. Chinanet Online shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 518,111 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.

Chinanet Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNET)

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

