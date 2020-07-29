Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) shares traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80, 8,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 7,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from $9.00 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.

About Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.