Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,938 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $21,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,225 shares of company stock valued at $34,149,197 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $88.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

