Cohen Lawrence B Purchases 41 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.1% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,523.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,858.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2,297.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,932.22.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

