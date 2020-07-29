Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.44

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.44 and traded as high as $38.78. Collectors Universe shares last traded at $38.40, with a volume of 55,365 shares changing hands.

CLCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $359.12 million, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 14.02%.

In other news, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $159,584.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,691.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Moyer sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $84,864.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,490.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Collectors Universe during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

