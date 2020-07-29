Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 53.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 346,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,305,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 103,662 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 345.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,066,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 826,600 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 114.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 106,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

