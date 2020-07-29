CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVLT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

CVLT stock opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -329.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 335,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 287,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after acquiring an additional 36,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

