Corning’s (GLW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Corning (NYSE:GLW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.09.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE GLW opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71. Corning has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50, a PEG ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Corning by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in Corning by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Corning by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 31,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.