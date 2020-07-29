Courage Miller Partners LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,858.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2,297.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,523.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.35, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target (up from $3,050.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,932.22.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

